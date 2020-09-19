The Witcher: Blood Origin, work on the Netflix prequel is underway: all the details

Can’t wait to find out what The Witcher prequel series has in store for us, The Witcher: Blood Origin? We too. Let’s see what the show’s first day of production revealed to us.

Among the most anticipated series announced by Netflix, the second season of The Witcher and the prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin are definitely positioned. But while for the first we already know a lot, the second is shrouded in mystery … Or at least, it has been until now.

With the start of the works, announced today on Twitter by the showrunner Declan De Barra, the first details regarding the creative team of the show.

“The Witcher – Blood Origin. Day 1! I’m so lucky to be able to work with such talented writers. I still don’t believe it!“writes De Barra in the caption of the post, which consists of a photo of the various team members during a call via Zoom.

According to the Redanian Intelligence website, the protagonists of the shot are Kirsten Van Horn, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, Tania Lothia, Tasha Huo, Alex Meenehan, Pooja Gupta, Troy Dangerfield and a screenwriter whose identity we do not yet know.

Between these, there are names who have worked on other series not to be underestimated such as Snowpiercer, Carnival Row, Bosch and even those who will soon find themselves writing the new Marvel TV series Moon Knight (Alex Meenehan) together with fellow writer of The Witcher Beau De Mayo.

Waiting for new information on the show, at this link you will find everything we know about The Witcher: Blood Origin, to which you can now add, of course, the content of this latest news.