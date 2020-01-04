'The Witcher' and 'The Lord of the Rings', united in this video

Share it:

we can not avoid, we tried, but we will be impossible. 'The Witcher' is the fantastic big bet of the season and we can not stop thinking about other major figures of the genre when we see it. We can't see wizards without remembering 'Harry Potter', dragons without thinking about 'Game of Thrones' or elves and dwarves without 'The Lord of the rings' comes to mind.

The most obvious comparisons of the new Netflix series are, of course, with 'Game of Thrones'. Freya Allan and cut to the chase comparisons Ciri, his character, with Arya, but precedimos you can not help comparing them to follow, especially if you know how it continues the story of Princess Cirilla … But is that the vast production HBO, the most successful series in history, never managed to get rid of all the comparisons with 'The Lord of the Rings', the trilogy of Peter Jackson with which the medieval fantasy cinema had its greatest historical success.

RedditA constant hotbed fans theories, comments, photomontages and videos has not hesitated to join 'The Witcher' with great reference fantasy. Has done using the first scene, one in which Geralt fighting on the lake with a Kikomora. qualified "My Precious' (" My treasure "in Spanish)The video shows us the way to another possibility that could have led to Geralt by a sea of ​​interesting way. If we wait at the end of it, in which Geralt has great difficulty picking up his sword from the bottom of the lake, we will see that there is something else, the one that forever changed the life of poor Esmigol. Here you can see the whole video.

The entire first season of 'The Witcher' is available on Netflix.