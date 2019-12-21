The Witcher: An imposing figure of Ciri and Kitsune announced

Share it:

The Witcher is on everyone's lips again. The Netflix series has just been released and people are looking forward to the next game from the developers CD Projekt RED (responsible for adapting this saga to video games). And if you liked it The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you can not miss the opportunity to take a look at the spectacular figure of Ciri and Kitsune just announced from the Polish studio.

A spectacular figure, painted by hand and 14 imposing inches that represents Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, heiress of Elder Blood, as an accomplished monster killer during a turbulent time in Japanese history. It is a completely limited (and official) edition that you can already buy.

Of course, shipments will not be made until the beginning of the third quarter of 2020 according to the CD Projekt RED itself comments on its page. In addition, they also warn that due to the complex and hand-painted nature of the article, each figure may have minor differences in appearance.

On the other hand, the price of the product is not cheap: buying it will cost you about 250 euros (247 euros plus another 3.30 shipping costs). As for Ciri herself, the figure represents the innate talent she has, as well as the skills acquired during her sorcerer training in Kaer Morhen.

As the product description itself says, elements that make it a warrior of immense power. One without equal. Accompanied by a wise Kitsune spirit, Ciri emerges victorious from the devastated evil of a sacred Shinto shrine: the scene of a fierce and destructive battle with a dangerous yōkai.

