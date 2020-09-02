The Witcher: After an irreverent protest, Buttercup got his icon on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ranuncolo is one of the most loved and at the same time most hated characters of The Witcher. Nobody can get the Toss a coin to your Witcher tune out of their head despite the fact that almost a year has passed since the series aired. And just by threatening Netflix to return to singing, the bard has finally received his icon.

All the main characters of the beloved series from the books of Andrzej Sapkowski they had their own icon on Netflix, except one. And so the bard to assert his reasons has illegally occupied, as very often happens, the official Twitter account of The Witcher.

Ranuncolo first tried to win the attention of the well-known streaming platform by saying: “It has been brought to my attention that not only does a horse and a hideous kikimora have an @Netflix icon in front of a certain someone, but there are even TWO varieties of swords … Want to comment @NXonNetflix?”

The bardo, however, was completely ignored and then continued: “Still nothing? I will check every day if a Jaskier icon will arrive, thanks in advance @NXonNetflix I hope you are doing well. (@Netflix don’t think you are innocent in all this)”.

Feeling little taken into consideration he then threatened to start singing: “* I * seem * to be ignored. This is the life of a humble bard … Hey @NXonNetflix. Any news to share today? Or I could start singing if that’s the way you want to go …”.

At that point Netflix decided to ato follow Ranuncolo and to publish an icon totally dedicated to him inviting him not to sing for any reason in the world.

The nice curtain it thus allowed the bard to finally get what he wanted. Looking forward to seeing him again next season, check out our review of The Witcher.