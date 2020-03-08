The Witcher adventures return earlier than expected in a new format

Share it:

The success of the adventures of Geralt of Rivia The Witcher has become the most requested series above The Mandalorian. This has been a milestone for this television adaptation of the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, something that, in addition to the popularization of the video game of CD Projekt RED, has made this franchise become a gold mine.

The favorite sorcerer of television, video games and literature will once again embrace a different format. This is a new comic book miniseries that Dark Horse Comics will put up for sale in association with CD Projekt RED, as it did previously in 2018 with The Witcher: Of Flesh and Flameby Aleksandra Motyka and Marianna Stychowska.

It will be titled The Witcher: Fading Memories and will be written by Bartosz Sztybor and illustrated by Amad Mir. Will consist of four volumes and will arrive at the stores (although it is unknown if it will also do it on the same date to Spain) the next day June 17, 2020.

"Geralt has become impoverished and dejected since the threats of monsters apparently disappeared. The times have always been difficult for the Sorcerers, but without continuous work, their situation has worsened. While Geralt explores new possibilities for his way of life, he receives a Towitz Mayor’s request, a small town where children are being kidnapped by Foglets … but something feels malasaplandant with this new threat. "

This new comic series is a good way to calm the wait for the second season of The Witcher series on Netflix. Those responsible are in full recruitment of some of the most iconic characters. Recently we talked about the actors that the producer has confirmed for the second season of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia.