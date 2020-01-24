The Witcher: A star of The Hobbit could be Dijkstra in Season 2

Share it:

Recently, the showrunner of The Witcher for Netflix, Lauren S. Hissrich said that Season 2 of the series would introduce many more secondary characters. And, from that moment, both the fans of the original novels and the games began to theorize. Now, some reports reveal what one of those characters could be: Sigismund Dijkstra. And they even talk about the possible actor who could play his role.

According to this information, which will have to be taken as a rumor for now, actor Graham McTavish, known for his roles in works such as The Hobbit or Outlander, auditioned for the role, although it is not clear if he succeeded or not. In any case, the data has been revealed from the Redanian Intelligence medium.

Means that, curiously, it bears the same name as the spy organization of The Witcher with which Dijkstra is associated. In addition, the site referred to an official audition clip that was subsequently removed from Vimeo, before many could see it.

On the other hand, and supposedly, with the video there was a script for the audition. And in it, Dijkstra was never mentioned by name, but was called "David." Like past auditions, it is believed that this is a codename for Dijkstra. The script placed David talking with King Vizimir about gossip and news. In any case, that character's lines of dialogue even mention spies that certainly alasapland with the character's roles in The Witcher's stories.

Anyway, even if that audition and that script were real, it should be mentioned that Lauren S. Hissrich already said in 2018 that the scenes and stories presented in similar leaks were not even in the series. That is, it could be discarded material. We'll see what it all ends when Season 2 comes.

