The Witcher, a special arrives on Netflix to deepen the series

While waiting for the new season of The Witcher, Netflix is ​​filling us with gifts: first the announcement of an animated feature film, then that of a prequel live-action series, and finally a special dedicated to the behind the scenes of the series. But now, here it comes The Witcher – Inside Episodes.

Also made up of 8 episodes, as many as those that make up the first season of the show, The Witcher – Inside Episodes allows us to explore more deeply the adventures of Geralt with the help of the showrunner of the series, Lauren S. Hissrich.

Episode after episode, Hissrich explains her creative choices, talks about her inspiration behind them, and explains the saga’s mythology in more detail.

So, between one special and another, and with the support of the new series as soon as they are available, we will really feel like we are part of the mondo indeato da Andrzej Sapkowski. And speaking of Sapkowski, have you already seen the new editions of The Witcher books?

The second season of The Witcher it is currently in production, but due to the health emergency, there have been several delays, and we don’t know when it will finally arrive on our televisions.

In the meantime, however, we have found a way to pass the wait, don’t you think?