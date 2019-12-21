The Witcher 4 is a little closer after an agreement between CD Projekt and Andrzej Sapkowski

Share it:

The Witcher is on everyone's lips these days. After the successful premiere of his Netflix series, the adventures of Geralt of Rivia They aim to continue their journey through the video game industry, as the creator of the book saga and CD Projekt Red They have further strengthened their relationship.

This is reported by the website of the Polish developer. The creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 have sasaplanded an agreement with Andrzej Sapkowski that satisfies and clarifies all the needs and expectations that both parties may have. In the words of Adam Kiciński, president and joint executive director of the company:

"We have always admired the work of Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski, a great inspiration for the team here on CD PROJEKT RED. I think today marks a new stage in our ongoing relationship."

The most interesting thing about this agreement is that it establishes a framework for future cooperation between CD Projekt and Sapkowski. This means that the developer has obtained new rights on the intellectual property of The Witcher, both for video games, as for graphic novels, board games and other products.

Are we a little closer to The Witcher 4? Probably yes. The success that the franchise is expected to obtain after the premiere of its series on Netflix could trigger the consumption of brand products. Therefore, a fourth installment of the White Wolf for the future generation of consoles seems more imminent than ever.