The Witcher 4: a new game from the series in the future of CD Projekt

While all the attention of the public is oriented towards Cyberpunk 2077, the guys from CD Projekt do not forget the franchise that led them to success, and indeed prepare a future in which the brand of The Witcher will also find space.

The renewed enthusiasm for the fantasy adventure of Geralt of Rivia, also explained by the success of the Netflix series by The Witcher, has thus contributed to bringing the Polish software house closer to the writer Andrzej Sapkowski, determining a new collaboration relationship that will continue in the coming years, to the delight of fans of this now historic saga.

The Witcher series therefore appears to be destined to return over the next generation of consoles. In the current state of things, however, we do not know what forms this hypothetical could ever take The Witcher 4; on the other hand, we are not even sure that the next CD Projekt and Sapkowski title could be just the fourth chapter of the Strigo fantasy epic and not, perhaps, one spin off set in the same narrative universe.

Waiting to understand how the relationship between the writer of The Witcher and the European development house will evolve, we remind you that the games of the Witcher series are in promotion on all the main video game stores on PC and console, with discounts that reach also touch the85% on platforms like Steam.