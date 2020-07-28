The Witcher 3 x Netflix: the actors of Yennefer, Geralt and Triss in the game thanks to the mods

Share it:

Waiting for the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, the interpreters of some of the main characters of the production debut in the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Although several years have passed since the first release of the acclaimed CD Projekt RED RPG, the community of players active on it is still large and extremely active. To breathe new life into the latter has in fact thought about the recent transposition in TV series of the works of the Polish writer Sapkowski, creator of the imagery of The Witcher.

The TV series has inspired several modder, who made some interesting attempts to transpose the features of the actors of the main characters of The Witcher within the third chapter of the videogame saga. By creating Mods, Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill is Anna Shaffer, respectively performers of Yennefer, Geralt of Rivia and Triss Merigold thus made their debut in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Directly at the bottom of this news, you can view the result of the efforts of the gamers thanks to some screenshots taken from the mods in question: what do you think?

At the moment, there is no certain information on what could be the characteristics of the next game in the saga, but to date, the Witcher series boasts over 50 million copies sold.