The Witcher 3: where to find the Poison Viper's equipment

After showing you where to find the Wolf armor, in this mini-guide of The Witcher 3 we explain where to get the armor set Poisonous viper, equipment that can only be obtained in the DLC Hearts of Stone.

Unlike other Witcher sets such as the Cat armor that can be obtained in the base game, the Poison Viper school equipment can only be found in the expansion Hearts of Stone. Below we explain how to get it.

Where to find the Poison Viper armor set in The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

The equipment of the Poison Viper school consists of six pieces: an armor, a pair of boots, a pair of gloves, a pair of pants, a steel sword and a silver sword.

Armor, boots, gloves and trousers can be found during the quest Open Sesame! of Hearts of Stone, as you can see in the video at the top from minute 0:00 to minute 1:20. The steel sword, however, can be found inside the vault at the end of the quest.

Finally, the silver sword of the Poison Viper can be obtained by saving Olgierd in the quest Whatever you sow a man, as you can see in the movie starting from the minute 02:00.

Speaking of the other sets from Witcher, we remember that on our pages we also explained where to find the armor of the Bear and where to find the armor of the Griffon.