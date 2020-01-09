The Witcher 3: where to find the Cat armor set and how to upgrade it

Share it:

After showing you where to find the Bear armor set, in this mini-guide of The Witcher 3 we explain how to get the armor set of the Cat school, and where to find all the upgrades to bring it to the Perfect rank.

The armor of the Cat it's one of the most powerful armor sets you can get in The Witcher 3. Let's see how to get the full set, and where to find all the upgrades to maximize the set's combat stats.

Where to find the Cat armor set in The Witcher 3

The armor set of the Cat school it is composed of seven pieces of equipment: one silver sword, one steel sword, one crossbow, a pair of trousers, anarmor, a pair of boots and a couple of gloves. To find them all, just consult the video at the top, where the exact positions of the seven pieces of equipment in question are shown. Once you've got all of them, you can search for upgrades to bring the Cat school armor set to the Perfect rank.

Where to find upgrades to the Cat armor set in The Witcher 3

Getting i empowerment diagrams you can upgrade your Cat school armor set. Finding them all, in fact, it will be possible to bring the armor set to the Perfect level and maximize the overall statistics of the set. To find all the diagrams in question, just look at the three videos below, where they are shown their exact position on the map.

About the armor set from Witcher, we remind you that on our pages we have also explained how to find and upgrade the Griffin's armor set.