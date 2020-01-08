The Witcher 3: where to find the basic and perfect bear armor set

Share it:

After explaining how to get the Griffin armor set, in this mini-guide of The Witcher 3 we show you where to find the Bear school armor set, and how to get all the upgrades to bring it to the Perfect rank.

Witcher sets are some of the most powerful armor you can get in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Below we explain how to get the Bear school basic armor set, and later where to find all the upgrades to maximize the combat statistics.

Where to find the Bear armor set in The Witcher 3

The bear school armor set consists of seven pieces of equipment: one steel sword, one silver sword, one crossbow, anarmor, a pair of boots, a pair of trousers and a couple of gloves. To find them all, just consult the video at the top, where the exact positions of the seven pieces of equipment in question are shown. Once you've got them all, you can search for upgrades to bring the Bear school armor set to the Perfect rank.

Where to find the upgrades of the Bear armor set in The Witcher 3

By finding the upgrade diagrams you will be able to improve your Bear school armor set. By finding them all, you will bring the armor set to Perfect level, maximizing overall set statistics. To find all the enhancement diagrams, just look at the three videos below, where they are shown their exact position on the map.

