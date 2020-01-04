The Witcher 3: where to find the basic and enhanced Griffon armor set

Share it:

If you are hunting for treasure to find the armor sets from Witcher in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this mini-guide will come in handy to find the armor set of the Griffin school and get all the upgrades to bring it to the Perfect rank.

Witcher sets represent the most powerful armor you can find in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Below we explain how to get the Griffin's basic armor set, and later where to find all the upgrades to bring it to the Perfect degree.

Where to find the Griffin school armor set in The Witcher 3

The armor set of the school of the Grifone consists of three pieces of equipment: one steel sword, one silver sword it's a'armor. To find all three, just consult the video shown at the top, where the exact positions of the three pieces of equipment in question are shown. Once you've got all of them, you can search for upgrades to bring the Griffin's armor set to the Perfect rank.

Where to find the Griffin's armor set upgrades in The Witcher 3

By finding the upgrade diagrams you will be able to improve your Griffin armor set. By finding them all, you will bring the armor set to the Perfect level, maximizing the overall statistics of the set. To find all the enhancement diagrams, just look at the three videos below, where they are shown their exact position on the map.

If you too approached the RPG of CD Projekt Red thanks to the TV series of The Witcher, or if you are taking the opportunity to rediscover and replay it, you could find our guide very interesting, explaining how to enjoy The Witcher 3 to the fullest after seeing the Netflix show.