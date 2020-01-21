The Witcher 3: The update for Nintendo Switch will be "worth waiting for"

Share it:

Two weeks ago, the developer in charge of the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3He confirmed that he was working on a major update for the game. However, they gave no clue as to when that patch would arrive. Today, although we still don't have a specific date, the Saber Interactive guys have ensured that the update will be "worth waiting for," literally.

Very important information from which two conclusions can be drawn. On the one hand, the patch will still take a while to arrive (although it is difficult to determine when). On the other, that the "delay" will be worth it because it will probably incorporate interesting news.

Although it is likely that he focused mainly on correcting bugs (especially those related to the languages ​​of the game), it is also not ruled out that he adds some novelties at the playable level or through small additions to the game configuration. As it happened two weeks ago, the information has come through a question on its official website of the social network VK.

On the other hand, although at the time it was not given much importance, some modders discovered additional graphics options (last October). Now, all that would make more sense and, therefore, it would not be ruled out that some of the important modifications of this future patch will happen.

Graphic options that could be related to some of the cuts that were once made to ensure the stability of the game. Without going any further, Saber Interactive had to cut into very important aspects such as shadows or, above all, the degree of detail of the vegetation and the way in which the foliage was generated in the original game. Remember that The Witcher 3 is available on both Nintendo Switch, as on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

