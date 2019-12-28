The Witcher 3 Redux: the new mod upsets and improves every aspect of the blockbuster RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Amateur programmer Aleks Vuckovic launches The Witcher 3 Redux, a gigantic free mod that promises to improve every aspect of the gameplay of the CD Projekt roleplaying masterpiece, recently at the center of media attention for the popularity achieved by the Netflix TV series The Witcher.

According to Vuckovic, the mod in question should offer a 'completely new experience both to those who are only now approaching this open-world blockbuster but also to those who, perhaps, have already completed it several times (such as the actor Henry Cavill who plays Geralt in the Netflix series).

Many of the changes made by the modder focus on role-playing progression, the general structure of the gameplay and the combat system. One of the factors the author of Redux has focused on is theAdrenaline, with a much slower loading of the bar which reflects on the techniques adopted by Geralt.

To effectively counter the realistic management of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt's Adrenaline, the modder operated a complete distortion of the Signs and equipment items: Redux's skill tree offers a much wider range of powers, with "minor" attacks and devastating special moves. Me too'Alchemy, for its part, is modified to adhere to the new context and ensure a greater level of depth and customization. Among the other changes made by Vuckovic we point out finally the change of the attack pattern of the enemies and a complete review of their difficulty levels, for example with the introduction of human enemies capable of suffering less physical damage. There mod The Witcher 3 Redux it can be downloaded for free on PC through the pages of the NexusMods portal.