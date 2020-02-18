Entertainment

The Witcher 3 receives cross-save and other improvements on Nintendo Switch

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

To play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its maximum visual splendor at home and being able to take the game anywhere, it is possible now thanks to the arrival of patch 3.6 for Nintendo Switch.

In this patch the possibility of using games saved in the cloud has been added and at the moment the players who have been able to update the game have shown compatibility with the save in the cloud of Steam, although there is also talk about the possibility of using the games saved in GOG to take them to the Nintendo Switch console.

The first players to receive the update were the Koreans. In the following image you can see the update 3.6 menu with a section dedicated to the aforementioned saved in the cloud.

The patch has also come with a complete collection of graphic options that will help Nintendo Switch players to customize the game's graphic finish, which has improved with this patch.

READ:  Studio Ghibli is about to conquer Los Angeles with an exhibition dedicated to Hayao Miyazaki

The options allow you to configure Motion Blur, Bloom, Blur, Sharpness, Depth of Field, Underwater Effects, Lighting, Foliage Visibility and more unusual options in console games.

Obviously the players are celebrating with great joy that they have chosen to add these types of improvements. Mainly there is the perception that cross-platform saving should be something vital and standard. Perhaps with the entry of the new generation we will see this practice proliferate that will only affect the sale of games by increasing the numbers since many players seek to continue their games on new platforms and are often hesitant to make a purchase by having to leave games at They have dedicated hundreds of hours.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.