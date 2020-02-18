The Witcher 3 receives cross-save and other improvements on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

To play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its maximum visual splendor at home and being able to take the game anywhere, it is possible now thanks to the arrival of patch 3.6 for Nintendo Switch.

In this patch the possibility of using games saved in the cloud has been added and at the moment the players who have been able to update the game have shown compatibility with the save in the cloud of Steam, although there is also talk about the possibility of using the games saved in GOG to take them to the Nintendo Switch console.

The first players to receive the update were the Koreans. In the following image you can see the update 3.6 menu with a section dedicated to the aforementioned saved in the cloud.

The patch has also come with a complete collection of graphic options that will help Nintendo Switch players to customize the game's graphic finish, which has improved with this patch.

The options allow you to configure Motion Blur, Bloom, Blur, Sharpness, Depth of Field, Underwater Effects, Lighting, Foliage Visibility and more unusual options in console games.

Obviously the players are celebrating with great joy that they have chosen to add these types of improvements. Mainly there is the perception that cross-platform saving should be something vital and standard. Perhaps with the entry of the new generation we will see this practice proliferate that will only affect the sale of games by increasing the numbers since many players seek to continue their games on new platforms and are often hesitant to make a purchase by having to leave games at They have dedicated hundreds of hours.