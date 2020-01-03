The Witcher 3: PC boom is booming, breaking the record of 100K connected users

Share it:

It is now well known that the arrival of the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill has had a positive influence on the popularity of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but what has happened in the last few hours is incredible.

After reaching 94,000 players simultaneously connected to the game on Steam, the last few hours have allowed CD Projekt RED to pass the milestone of 100,000 users in the game (101,930 to be precise), a figure that for any single-player video game is almost unreachable. To these should be added all those who play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, GOG (the distribution platform owned by the Polish studio) and on the newly created Nintendo Switch version. At this point we cannot completely rule out that in the next few days another peak of players will be able to break the record just reached.

