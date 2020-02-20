The Witcher 3 on Switch: the new patch analyzed by Digital Foundry

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There patch 3.6 of The Witcher on Nintendo Switch it was one of the most anticipated news from fans, because it should have further improved the gaming experience on the hybrid console of the Big N, and in fact it is, as we can see from the punctual analysis of Digital Foundry.

If already at the time of the exit The Witcher 3 on Switch it seemed like a small miracle, however there was something missing: the first main feature was the cross save between PC and Switch, a feature already present in Divinity Original Sin 2, for example. The new patch solves the problem, and also adds much more.

We see the entrance of the touch controls, useful mainly in the navigation menus, but also further performance optimization and the addition of new graphic options. As for the cross-save on PC, just choose between your account on Steam or GOG from the main menu, and connect it from there. It is worth noting that the option only works well if you have all the DLC and the extra content already installed on your own PC, but otherwise it works great.

This is obviously the biggest and most felt change. What sets the Switch version of the game apart is the ability to take it anywhere, but of course it has a cost in terms of performance. Fortunately, thanks to new graphics options and improved image quality, the difference is now less noticeable, and the patch in short, it is something really successful, as you can also see in the video of Digital Foundry, which you find at the top of the news.

If you want to learn more, on our website you will find the review of the Switch version of The Witcher 3, which is now more popular than ever: thanks to the series Netflix, sales of The Witcher 3 have surged, literally.