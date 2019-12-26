The Witcher 3 is the most sold on both Steam and GOG: about the Netflix series?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are many digital stores that are conducting sales on the occasion of the Christmas holidays: among these there are also Steam and GOG, certainly among the most famous and used on PC.

Sifting through the rankings of the best-selling games of the two platforms we can not help but notice that both are dominated by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition, version proposed at 14.99 euros and including game and expansions. The CD Projekt RED RPG has occupied the top positions in the sales charts for several years now, especially during promotional periods, but this absolute dominance seems to be linked to the success of the Netflix television series with Henry Cavill.

On Steam, The Witcher 3 managed to get behind two new features (for the platform) such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Halo The Master Chief Collection, as well as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, winner of the GOTY award at the Game Awards 2019, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Among others, the digital pre-order of Cyperpunk 2077 and Disco Elysium, the best indie of the year at the aforementioned Game Awards, were beaten on GOG.

The Netflix series is likely is tempting many people to dive into the witcher world for the first time, even if it is based on novels and not on the videogame series. As we have seen in recent days, it has also given the pretext to many longtime fans to return to the game: immediately after the launch of the TV series, in fact, the active players on The Witcher 3 have increased.