The Witcher 3 is already playable from start to finish using Ciri thanks to this mod

Although the undisputed protagonist of the game is Geralt de Rivia, it is true that some moments of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt They allowed to play with Ciri. Something tremendously fun, considering the unique abilities of the character. However, many were left wanting more.

Subsequently, and through a mod for the PC version, the possibility of controlling Ciri throughout the game was introduced. Unfortunately, that broke the adventure, since it was not intended to be faced with the characteristics of that character. Until today, when a new mod has solved all these problems.

To be more specific, it is the mod The Witcher 3 ProCiri, which presents a new version of Ciri that is not only fully playable, but also modified with improved mechanics and a certain rebalancing that prevents battles from breaking, such as the scale of the enemy at level 100 and more unique details.

This is the description made by the creator of the mod in Nexus Mods (we via Wccftech): "If you always wanted to wander around the Zireael, but you find that your skills are overwhelming and flat gameplay, this mod is for you. Your skills were rebalanced to function properly in specific situations. I have also added some mechanics that were abandoned along the way during development. And to avoid high-level enemy shooting, Ciri is now level 100 and the enemies will climb with her. ".

In any case, The Witcher 3 Pro Ciri mod modifies resistance as Magic Energy, presents Health Regeneration in a somewhat friendlier way, and many other details. As if that were not enough, it also introduces an almighty mode, which makes Ciri incredibly powerful, but only for a short period of time. You can see the complete list of changes on the official page of the mod, in Nexus Mods.

