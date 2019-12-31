The Witcher 3 is a record! The Netflix effect: never so many players on PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the latest data relating to the continuous growth of active players on The Witcher 3, the news was in the air: it seems that the Netflix series has generated a sudden return in vogue of the game of CD Projekt RED!

According to what reported by Steam ChartsIndeed, over the past twenty-four hours, the PC version of the third installment of the series has seen the highest ever number of players active simultaneously. Specifically, the Geralt of Rivia returned, or landed for the first time, in the lands of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be equal to 94601. This is a value even higher than that recorded during the first months of the game's presence on the market. In 2015, in fact, the production had hosted a maximum of 92,268 people active at the same time on Steam.

Difficult not to find in the publication of the series Netflix the trigger of such a marked second success of the CD Projekt RED game. The adaptation of the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski landed on the famous streaming platform was in fact greeted with enthusiasm by the general public, who followed with involvement the adventures of a Geralt of Rivia played by Henry Cavill.

To date, the Polish software house is fully engaged in the creation of Cyberpunk 2077, but a recent new partnership between CD Projekt RED and the author of The Witcher has rekindled hopes for the future arrival of a new chapter in the videogame saga.