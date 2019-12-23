The Witcher 3: increase the active players in December, thanks to the Netflix series?

Share it:

The Netflix series dedicated to The Witcher seems to have had a positive effect on the numbers of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the game of CD Projekt RED has in fact returned to the top floors of the charts of the most played titles on Steam, PlayStation Network and Xbox LIVE.

Over the weekend the game scored a peak of 48,000 connected players simultaneously on Steam, numbers that have not been seen since the launch of Blood & Wine in 2016. The Witcher 3 has returned to being very popular also on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with one million estimated active players during the month of December.

It is not certain that the two are connected although certainly the Netflix series should have given Wild Hunt a new visibility and pushed the owners of the game to return to live the adventures of Geralt. Merit of the success is also to be found in the availability of The Witcher 3 on the Xbox Game Pass, also on Steam the series is discounted up to 85%, two other factors that have certainly helped sales by pushing up the number of active players .

