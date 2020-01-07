The Witcher 3: here is a Cyberpunk 2077 version of Yennefer cosplay

Share it:

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be one of the most played titles of the moment thanks to the debut of the acclaimed TV series on Netflix, here is also a beautiful cosplay dedicated to Yennefer.

Thanks to the costume created by the cosplayer Julianne "Pufa" Podnebesnaya we can find out what the beautiful Yennefer would be like if he were one of the inhabitants of the lively Night City of Cyberpunk 2077. In one of the contents posted by the girl on her official social channels we can also see the cyberpunk version of the old man Geralt of Rivia, which just like in the original version carries on its back the two swords capable of fighting monstrous creatures and human beings.

Waiting for the cosplayer to show us other shots of his The Witcher-themed costume, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from next April 16, 2020 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC (GOG, Steam and Epic Games Store).

Did you know that The Witcher 3 has surpassed 100,000 players connected simultaneously to the servers on Steam thanks to the popularity of the Netflix series? The mod The Witcher 3: Exotic Arsenal was also recently released, which adds numerous weapons to the title CD Projekt RED.