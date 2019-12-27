The Witcher 3: Henry Cavill from the Netflix series explains how many times the game has finished

Share it:

Discussing with British GQ about the success of The Witcher's Netflix series, the actor who plays Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill, returned to his videogame experience with the fantasy saga of CD Projekt and explained how many times he has played and finished the third chapter.

After dwelling on his love of video games like Overwatch and his heroes, the British actor who took on the role (and muscles) of the Strigo reveals that "my first experience with this franchise came with The Witcher 3". Henry Cavill claims to have completed the game "two and a half times", experimenting with different levels of difficulty to find the perfect balance between fun and challenge. Already in July, on the other hand, Cavill claimed to have played The Witcher 3 many times.

The actor believes he has grappled with the challenges of The Witcher 3 for a total of 100 hours, a time that, according to him, was more than enough to make him understand the main character nuances of the Wild Hunt videogame Geralt and help him, in doing so, to transpose everything in his character in view of the scenes to be filmed for the Netflix series .

The extraordinary popularity achieved thanks to his interpretation of the Strigo has also led to a jump in the sales of The Witcher 3 on Steam and GOG, in addition to the creation of nice mods that transform the faces of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer in those, in fact, by Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra.