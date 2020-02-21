The Witcher 3 has already generated more than 50 million in profits on Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt came to computers the game has managed to amass more than 50 million dollars in Steam (not counting the sales in GOG, of course) and by the policy of the Valve store now the studio will receive 80% of each future sale they make of the game.

Obviously part of the merit of this objective is the adaptation of the franchise on which the video game is based on television with a series for Netflix that has revolutionized the current series grid.

The accumulated revenue from sales of The Witcher 3 on @Steam platform for the period of time between October 1st 2018 and today has exceeded 50M USD. As a result, we are now getting 80% on any subsequent sales of TW3 on Steam.

Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/JgNgrrI5h0 – CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) February 20, 2020

The study wanted to thank all the players who have allowed them to overcome this complicated objective. "The cumulative profit from sales of The Witcher 3 on Steam from October 1, 2018 to today has exceeded $ 50 million. As a result we will now receive 80% of the benefit of each future sale. Thank you all for your support".

Before passing this figure, Valve stays 30% of each sale on its platform and therefore the studios and distributors only receive 77% of each sale. This is one of the reasons why the Epic Games Store got so many agreements in its first weeks of life, offered a distribution of 88% of sales for game owners and kept 12% nothing more.

Of course to the Steam figure we must add the sales of GOG, a store that offers a 100% benefit for each sale as it is also owned by CD Projekt RED.