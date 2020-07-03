The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition discounted on Amazon, here is the new offer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We are approaching the weekend and for the occasion we point out a new offer by Amazon: the famous eCommerce store offers The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition at a discounted price only for a limited period.

Specifically, the GOTY Edition of the CD Projekt game is on sale for only 19.99 euros in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions, with a 50% discount on the list price, normally set at 40 euros.

In addition to playing this package includes the two expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine, the one on sale on Amazon is the European version with audio in English, Polish, German and French and subtitles in English, French, German, Polish, Italian and Spanish.

The product it is sold and shipped by Amazon and it is regularly available in stock and ready for processing, therefore you will be sure to receive your order quickly without having to wait for any restocking of the physical copies. The promotion is valid for a limited period and in any case as long as stocks last, so hurry up if you are interested before it is too late.