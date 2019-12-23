The Witcher 3 gets as many players as Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We already commented a few days ago that the start of Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam was not as good as expected. Most likely, because of the exclusivity of the game in other stores in terms of the PC version. But today we have one more example that something is happening. The point is that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt It is having a greater number of players at the moment in the Valve platform.

Anyway, it is clear that this push with respect to the CD Projekt RED game is also not accidental. In fact, it coincides with the premiere of the Netflix series, which is receiving criticism of all kinds right now. For our part, in this video we compare the game with the new series.

Returning to the subject of the players, according to several figures, The Witcher 3 would now have 30,000 players (on average) enjoying the game. In addition, with a peak of 50,000 players at certain times. That is, figures very similar to those of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is much more recent.

In any case, it is also fair to comment that it is not clear what the exact figure is. More than anything because they dance some numbers with respect to Steam Charts and SteamDB data. Nothing that prevents seeing how the market moves at various levels. In this case, with the push that has led to the premiere of the series.

In any case, Red Dead Redemption 2 has been obtaining averages of about 15,000 players since its launch on Steam. Figure that would increase if we add the players from other stores such as the Epic Games Store or the Rockstar launcher itself, but that would also be sasaplandificant.

Sources: PC Gamer / SteamCharts / SteamDB