The Witcher 3 free on GOG Galaxy 2.0 for those who own it on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

The leaders of CD Projekt launch a new promotional initiative dedicated to all fans of the Strigo. Starting today, June 16, those who already own a copy of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One can redeem it for free on the GOG Galaxy 2.0 platform.

In order to join the initiative, just connect your PC account (Origin, Steam or Epic Games Store) or "reference" console to GOG Galaxy 2.0, or the one where we originally bought The Witcher 3, and follow the instructions provided from the FAQ of digital shop of GOG.com.

Based on the indications provided by the Polish gaming giant which, in a few months, will launch Cyberpunk 2077 on the market, the copy of TW3 obtained on GOG Galaxy 2.0 will boast the same contents as that purchased on the original platform: the owners of the Game of the Year Edition of The Witcher 3, therefore, will be able to download both the basic adventure and theentire expansion pack.

The promotion in question, active only for PC, PS4 and Xbox One users (and therefore not for owners of TW3 Complete Edition on Switch) will be available until 13:00 Italian July 23, 2020: once you have redeemed your own free copy of The Witcher 3 on GOG Galaxy 2.0, the latter will not expire at the end of the offer launched by CD Projekt and will be yours forever. At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the GOG.com portal.