The Witcher 3 for Switch: the patch with the coss-save PC is also available in Italy

This morning we have reported the release of patch 3.6 of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch in South Korea. Well, now we can confirm that the important update has also been launched in Italy, ready to be downloaded by all owners of the game.

Those who also own the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (on GOG or Steam) will be happy to know that this patch has introduced the cross-save between the two platforms. In this way, it will be possible to play on one, close the game, and start again on the other from the exact point where it was interrupted. It is not the first game to offer such an opportunity on Nintendo Switch, since it is also included in Divinity: Original Sin 2.

In addition to this unexpected and appreciated functionality, patch 3.6 has also introduced a series of selectors by which it is possible activate / deactivate various graphic settingsi.e. Bloom, Depth of field, Depth of field in the movies, Rays of light, Underwater effects, Anti-Aliasing, Sharpness and Display distance of the foliage. The latter two are also adjustable in intensity. All the settings mentioned above, together with Motion Blur and Blur, already present before this patch, are active by default. Probably, by deactivating them it is possible to earn something in terms of framerates. Saber Interactive also claims to have introduced the touch support, improved overall performance and fixed a series of bugs, both visual and functional.

