The Witcher 3 exceeds 100,000 simultaneous players on Steam

In recent days we have talked several times about the impressive popularity surge that has had The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Steam thanks to the fantastic TV series that Netflix recently released.

After being able to match Red Dead Redemption 2 in simultaneous players and breaking their own historical record, now the CD Projekt RED game reaches another quite incredible milestone surpassing the 100,000 players connected at the same time on the valve platform.

Currently the historical maximum of the video game is 101,930 players and was achieved a few hours ago. This shows that the series is reminding viewers how spectacular this RPG is and is discovering its benefits to so many others.

Currently the role-playing game is among the 10 most played of Steam along with multiplayer giants such as GTA V, Dota 2 and CS: GO, making it clear that it is at its best four years after its release.