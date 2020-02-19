The Witcher 3: Cross Save support will not arrive on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

The Patch 3.6 of The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch introduced the Cross Save PC support, thus allowing you to freely transfer your saves freely between the two versions. Will this option also arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One?

Apparently not, CD Projekt RED confirmed this by speaking to USGamer's microphones: "this is a feature introduced by Saber Interactive and there are no plans to add a similar option to other versions of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt "This is the statement by a company spokesman, who therefore leaves no room for doubt.

Patch 3.6 for The Witcher Switch has also fixed various technical and issues improved the graphics sector of production, optimizing some aspects related to the visual sector and eliminating annoying bugs reported several times by the community in recent months.

Did you know? The success of The Witcher on Netflix did well for the sales of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, the latter growing by over 550% in the last quarter thanks to the towing guaranteed by the show. Good news for CD Projekt RED which has thus been able to further expand its audience, guaranteeing a new commercial life to the most recent adventure of the Strigo (released in 2015).