The Witcher 3: CD Projekt RED is working on an update for Nintendo Switch

January 6, 2020
The recent series of The Witcher for Netflix has fueled the popularity of The Witcher 3 on Steam to the point that the game has managed to break records. However, it is not exactly the latest PC version of all. That honor corresponds to the version for Nintendo Switch, which could soon receive an important update according to the developer of this version.

It is true that the game is a milestone for a console like Switch, moving really well and with an extraordinary version (in addition to complete). However, that does not mean that it is not free of errors. Some of them have been reported by the community for a long time. And that's exactly why they had asked for explanations.

Now, the company Saber Interactive has responded through a publication in VK (us via Gamingbolt). In it, users asked when they would receive a game update on Switch. And although the answer has not included a date (not even estimated), they have assured that they are "Working hard on it.".

In short, although we will have to wait for an official announcement, the pronunciation by Saber suggests that very soon we will have news about this update of The Witcher 3. A patch that should fix the most important problems that users are suffering with this version . From crashes or varied bugs, to problems with the languages ​​of the game.

Sources: Gamingbolt / VK

