The Witcher 3: CD Projekt announces Ciri's gorgeous samurai action figure

The curators of the official CD Projekt merchandise store open pre-orders for Ciri's wonderful samurai action figure: let's take a look at the celebratory statuette dedicated to the fearless warrior of The Witcher 3.

The new object of desire of passionate collectors of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is linked to the last act of the Strigo epic to give way to young Ciri to manipulate the space-time fabric and to become a proud hunter of fantasy creatures of Japanese folk.

The samurai version of Ciri is 35.56 cm high, is completely designed and colored by hand, is made of artificial stone and boasts incredibly well-kept details, from the girl's face to the artistic representation of her kimono and the newly hunted ancestral monsters.

The marketing of the action figure should take place in the second half of 2020, with a booking price set at 247 euros (exclusive shipping costs, which should still be around 3/4 euros). Without delay, we leave you with the presentation movie packaged by CD Projekt to announce the opening of the pre-orders of the celebratory statue of Ciri with the Fox Kitsune.