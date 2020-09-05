The Witcher 3: buy it at a discount in view of the free update for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

The guys of CD Projekt RED are among the most active in a next-gen perspective: in addition to being at work on the free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X of Cyberpunk 2077, which will arrive after the launch of the game set for November 19 on PS4 , Xbox One and PC, developers are preparing a similar update also for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be free for all players who already own the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will introduce various technical improvements such as the Ray-Tracing support and faster uploads. The modernization work, of course, will also extend to the two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine.

If for some reason you haven’t bought CD Projekt RED’s RPG in all these years, then this may be the right time to fix it. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition, including the base game and expansions, is currently on offer on Amazon.co.uk:

The discount, as you can see, is currently much more inviting for the PlayStation 4 version. In any case, we recommend that you continue to monitor the situation as prices on Amazon change all the time. For the same reason, if you find the proposal for PS4 interesting, we advise you to take advantage of it as soon as possible.