The Witcher 3 breaks his record of simultaneous players on Steam

The Witcher series on Netflix has not limited itself to pleasing many of the veterans of the adventures of Geralt de Rivia and his peers, he has also managed to attract a huge amount of curious people who are now mass buying Andrzej Sapkowski's novels and playing CD Projekt RED video games as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The last major installment of the RPG saga of the Polish studio has managed to overcome its historical maximum of simultaneous players on Steam these days with a total of 94,651 players.

The previous record was set at the premiere of the title and was around 92,000 connected players at the same time. It is more than clear that the only responsible for the resurgence is the series of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.

The figure would be much more overwhelming if we could keep in mind the console players and those who play on computers on other platforms outside of Valve as GOG can be.

