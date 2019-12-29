The Witcher 3, between Netflix and video games: the number of users flies on PC, it's almost record!

Share it:

The adventures of Geralt Di Rivia, played for the occasion by Henry Cavill, have recently made their debut in the catalog of Netflix.

The TV series that appeared on the well-known streaming platform seems to have given new life to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, acclaimed CD Projekt RED production. Already in the days before Christmas, there had been an increase in players on PC and console, with over 48,000 users active simultaneously on Steam. Well, the trend does not seem to slow down: on the contrary!

According to what reported by Steam Chartsin fact, the platform dedicated to PC Gaming is currently experiencing one exponential growth of players intent on exploring the lands of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In particular, we report a peak of attention that has seen well over the past 24 hours 91,565 users active simultaneously between the shirts of the creature of CD Projekt RED. A decidedly relevant figure, as it is extremely close to absolute record created from the last adventure of Geralt of Rivia. Since its launch on Steam to date, in fact, the game has seen an active on it at the same time maximum of 92,268 players.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to take a look at the new TV series, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich review of The Witcher Netflix, edited by Gabriele Laurino.