The Witcher 3 arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it’s official!

CD Projekt RED announced that The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition is currently under development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The adventures of the Strigo will therefore also arrive on next-gen consoles after having been enormously successful on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The versione next-gen di The Witcher 3 will feature various technical improvements including support for Ray Tracing and faster loading times, plus the package will include the full game, all DLCs and le due espansioni Hearts of Stone e Blood & Wine, to live the complete Wild Hunt experience.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and as a free update for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. The next-gen update will also arrive on PC introducing all the improvements planned on the new console. generation.

Undoubtedly good news for all fans of the CD Projekt RED fantasy series, The Witcher 3 is today one of the most successful games of this generation and is preparing to debut on next-gen consoles too, the launch window has not been announced, we therefore look forward to learning more from CD Projekt RED.

Did you know? The Witcher series has sold 50 million copies since its debut in 2007.