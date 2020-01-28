The Witcher 3 and in-game photography: Sony challenges players to capture Geralt on PS4

Share it:

With the recent debut of the witcher created by Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy on the small screen, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, acclaimed production of CD Projekt RED, has returned to being the protagonist on the videogame scene, with a record number of players on PC.

The Sony team therefore took the opportunity to offer the community of players active on PlayStation 4 a new challenge dedicated precisely to Geralt of Rivia. In the context of Share of the Week, periodic in-game photography contest, enthusiasts have tried to capture in a single snapshot scenarios and situations experienced within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Finally, six winning images were selected from the participants' shots, which were awarded, as usual, with their publication on the PlayStation social channels. The award-winning shots mainly focus on Geralt of Rivia, but the young woman also managed to make room for the winners Ciri. Between dark nights, new dawns and spectacular sunsets, the adventures of the Strigo return to show themselves in the shots that you can view directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

Following the recent postponement of Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt RED team remains committed to developing the ambitious adventure set in Night City.