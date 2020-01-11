The Witcher 3: an incredible face mod inspired by Henry Cavill is available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the incredible success of the Netflix series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has rekindled the interest of the moddder community, which continues to churn out new amateur content day after day.

As often happens in these cases, most of these mods are of poor quality but, by looking carefully, it is also possible to find some gems. We speak for example of the exceptional face mod which replaces the original face of Geralt of Rivia with that of Henry Cavill, making the protagonist of the CD title Projekt RED almost identical to its television counterpart. In short, if you were looking for an excuse to replay the entire Strigo adventure, this could be the right opportunity to make the experience slightly different.

Before leaving to the movie that shows the mod in motion in different game sequences, including the initial one, we remind you that thanks to a mod it is possible to insert the face of the Netflix series actress Anya Chalotra within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Among the other mods dedicated to role-playing there is also the one dedicated to the bard's song of The Witcher, which is depopulating on the web.