The Witcher 3: 10 tips to start playing after the Netflix series

Did you immerse yourself in the Strigo adventure immediately after watching the Netflix series? Here are a series of tips to better enjoy the initial experience with the CD Projekt RED masterpiece.

The boom of PC players of the Polish writers' blockbuster, which took place several years after its commercialization, is the testimony of theinterest aroused by the TV series in those who, perhaps, only approach this title now.

With the contribution of Gabriele Carollo we have therefore created a guide for those who approached The Witcher 3 after the Netflix series and intend to immerse themselves in the atmospheres of this fantasy epic starting right from Wild Hunt, that is, the title played several times by Henry Cavill before interpret the role of Geralt of Rivia.

The food for thought provided by this special are many and embrace every aspect of the work, providing advice and suggestions for beginners of RPG in the open world but also for those who, despite being an experienced videogame player, want to wear the role of Strigo for the first time after being captured by the atmospheres, characters and history of the Witcher series. At the top of the news you will find our in-depth video: if you missed it, we recommend you also admire this video on Geralt and Ciri of The Witcher 3 in comparison with the series.