'The Witcher 2' will include Scoia'tael elven army in the game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The filming of the second season of the brilliant series of Netflix starring Henry Cavill It is already underway. And therefore, also the first leaks of what is being cooked in this new adventure of 'The Witcher'. And attention because we will have elves, Ladies and Gentlemen. Specifically an entire army.

Among the new details that come to us from filming is this expected appearance, that of the fearsome Elven army Scoia'tael. Although in the first season, specifically in the second episode, within the complicated plot that is 'The Witcher' we could take a look at this small but important player of the game where sorcerers, monsters and aristocrats fight all against all, everything points to that in the second season the elves will have greater weight.

This ensures Redanian Intelligence that collects that in the shooting that is taking place in Dorking, England, an immense group of extras has been seen that would fit the description of the elven guerrilla army: elven ears and armor. The medium also adds that Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) has been seen at the same site accompanying Filavandrel and an actress who has been identified by the website as Francesca Findabair, the queen of the elves, another powerful sorceress.

Why is the army meeting with Elven royalty and Yennefer? We still don't know about that. However, if we look at the books, there are several occasions when Geralt de Rivia meets the Scoia'tael, such as the one given in the first novel of Andrzej Saplowski, Blood of Elves, while he and Ciri They go to the sorcerers fortress. Will it be this moment? You will have to wait a little longer to know.