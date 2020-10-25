The Witcher 2, new images from the set show us Henry Cavill as Geralt

Filming the second season of The Witcher are currently underway in the UK, and as often happens various photos from the set are flooding the internet. After the extraordinary images of Geralt’s armor, new ones have sprung up on the witcher played by Henry Cavill.

The actor was spotted while he was shooting a solo scene, which suggests that he may be dealing with a hunting scene. As Redanian Intelligence reports, the show is currently in production at Gordale Scar near Malham in North Yorkshire and it looks like it’s raining quite a bit there, making filming quite complicated. Meanwhile, it appears that Freya Allan, the young actress who plays Ciri, was shooting at this venue this week, thus suggesting a few scenes between Ciri and Geralt were filmed in this location.

The images shown below do not provide us with particular information about it, but if you are curious you can still take a look at them. At the moment it is unclear how long filming will continue. Season 2 of The Witcher is expected to launch on Netflix in 2021, but it remains to be seen whether the pandemic will delay the release to 2022. We’ll see how things evolve.