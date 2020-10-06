The Witcher 2, first information on the plot! The synopsis reveals the fate of the protagonists

After the first look at the return of Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, here are the first official details on the plot of the second season of The Witcher thanks to the synopsis released by Comicbook.com.

The events of the new episodes will resume after the epic Battle of Sodden, with the witcher who decided to take Ciri to the place where he grew up as a boy, Kaer Morhen. Thanks to the new description, we know that Geralt will have to contend with the girl’s powers.

The synopsis reads: “Convinced that Yennefer died during the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home in Kaer Morhen. As the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy outside the walls, he must protect the girl from something even more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within her. “

Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series also stars Anya Chalotra in the role of Yenner and Freya Allan in the role of Ciri. Season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix in the course of 2021, at a date yet to be defined. In the meantime, we refer you to the images of Ciri’s new costume on the set of The Witcher 2.