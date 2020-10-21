The Witcher 2, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan on the set with the new costumes: here are the photos

We had already seen a few days ago the first images from the set of The Witcher 2, which showed, among other things, not only a new look for Ciri, but also the return of Yennefer. Today, however, new shots have leaked that allow us to better admire the costumes of the second season of the show.

The trepidation for the second season of The Witcher is becoming more and more palpable, and waiting to see the new episodes of the Netflix series, among dedicated specials, previews from the showrunner and promotional materials shared on the internet, we also find leaked shots from the set that provide us with a small sneak peek to our favorite heroines .

“Emergency: Anya Calotra in a new outfit of Yennefer di Vengerberg during the filming of # TheWitcher2 today on the English set, together with Freya Allan“reads the caption of the tweet that you can also find at the bottom of the news, followed by another in which you read”We also have a photo of their costumed doubles“.

In the first photos, we see in fact Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan have loud laughs during the shoot, and the eye immediately falls on the new black and gold outfit that the sorceress wears, while Ciri seems to have a look similar to that seen in recent days, with the addition of a fur vest.

In the second tweet, however, we have theirs stunts intent on filming a scene that would seem particularly intense, which as the colleagues of Comicbook observe, could belong to one of the last episodes, given the situation in which the two characters pour at the end of the first season of the show.

Anyway, we will probably only get an answer when the second season The Witcher on Netflix, whose release date is to be announced.