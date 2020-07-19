The Witch Verón, against the date set by Conmebol for the return of the Copa Libertadores: "It is rushed"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For Verón, footballers need to "re-educate" their physique before competing again (EFE / Demian Alday)



The President of Students from La Plata, Juan Sebastián Verón, expressed himself today against the decision of the Conmebol, which established September 15 as the date for the return of the Libertadores Cup, considering that "it is not right" and was "quite hasty".

For Verón, “the return of the competition is“ something very uneven ”because "There are countries that have already started or will be playing in the coming days", while in Argentina "we do not know or have a date" for resumption.

“It really is not something that is right, in short, you run at a disadvantage. It is not the same to have a month and a half to start on the date, "said the Witch in radio statements.

In that sense, the president of the Pincha insisted: “It is not right, it is quite hasty. The clubs that have a participation would have to start, with some protocol, to arrive in an acceptable way to an important competition such as the Copa Libertadores or the South American Cup ”.

"It is not a normal situation to spend a hundred days doing nothing, without having training on the field of play or with your teammates"Veron added.

And he concluded: “The vast majority of players do not have large spaces to have a good workout and they arrange themselves as best they can. You have to re-educate the body, it is normal and it happens to all of us, but the professional footballer suffers much more. It won't be easy"

A week ago, some of the Argentine clubs participating in the Libertadores asked the South American Confederation through the AFA for the chance to postpone their first games for a more complete set-up, in line with Verón's squad. Formally, Defense and Justice was the spearhead of the petition.

However, the request was rejected. And from Paraguay, where the Conmebol has its headquarters, they warned that when new requests were made (there was talk of the imminence of the letters from Tigre and Boca), the answer was going to be the same.

In the vote on the restart date of the Cups, 8 out of 10 member associations voted positively for the publicly informed option (AFA voted against); That is why from Conmebol they understand that they cannot make exceptions.

That does not mean that there are still voices against determination, like Verón's. There are five Argentine institutions that are participating in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, which paused due to the coronavirus pandemic when only two dates had been disputed.

Tiger, an inhabitant of zone B, lost the first two matches and will visit Guaraní from Paraguay in his first match after the stoppage. Group D, where he plays River, is one of the most even: the four teams add a win and a loss. The Millionaire, who had beaten Binational 8-0, must travel to Brazil to face San Pablo in the restart of the contest.

RacingFor his part, he is the leader of Zone D along with Nacional de Uruguay, both with two victories. And you should just receive the Bag in the Cylinder on your first engagement. Defense and Justice (group G), like the Matador, fell into his two matches and will seek recovery as the host of the Ecuadorian Dolphin. AND Mouth Argentine representative in zone F, won one match and tied the other: he has to visit the leading Libertad in Paraguay.

With information from NA

I KEPT READING:

César Salinas, president of the Bolivian Football Federation, died of the coronavirus

Racing announced the renewal of six contracts for its women's squad