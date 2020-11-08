the winter break is coming after the seventh episode

The sixth season of Fear The Walking Dead is heading towards its winter break but, the last episode to air will not be the eighth but, the seventh due to a sudden interruption of filming.

Fear the Walking Dead will air in the United States with its mid-season finale on Sunday 22 November, prior to episode 108 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. At the end of this full program, fans of the series will be able to enjoy on AMC + a new episode of the Talking Dead recorded virtually, in which succulent background on the show will be revealed.

This early termination of Fear The Walking Dead was essentially due to the Covid-19 pandemic that caused filming to stop last March. The directors failed to complete production of the eight planned episodes for the first part of the season, thus ending at the seventh episode. The works then restarted in August but are obviously still incomplete.

“We were about to finish shooting the first half of this season when we had to block everything”he said Andrew Chambliss, showrunner of the series with Ian Goldberg. “We’ve run out of most of the stuff. We still have to review some things. We’re here to wait. Season six is ​​done and we’re waiting to see what happens.” The series will return in 2021 but we still don’t have a definitive date for its airing.

In the past few episodes of Fear The Walking Dead there was also a heartfelt tribute to Kive Bryant, the basketball player who died prematurely in a plane crash.