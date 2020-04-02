The wind rises: the false, wonderful farewell of Hayao Miyazaki

Share it:

The wind rises it is a moving work. With a calm but enveloping effect, made of frequent silences and a constant mixture of reality, dream and vision, the feature film dated 2013 and signed by Hayao Miyazaki undoubtedly it represents one of the expressive peaks of Studio Ghibli, capable of rivaling even the splendid and poignant The Story of the Shining Princess, with whom it shares the debut year in Japanese cinemas.

The film, originally intended to embody the director's farewell to the world of animation, unfolds through the 1920s and 1930s, in a Japan that sees the winds of the conflict rise rapidly, in a dramatic path of approach to the Second World War. Between fiction and reality, poised between history and dreams of freedom, The wind rises it is a complex and layered work, which always has something new to offer with every further vision. As only true expressions of art can do, the film does not aim to offer unequivocal and incontrovertible answers, but to to constantly confront the viewer with the need to question himself, in an unstoppable flow that sees the manifestation of deep moral and existential questions.

Jiro Horikoshi, but not only

An approach that has its roots already in the construction of the protagonist, which in a single body gathers at least three different souls. The first, the simplest to identify, is the one whose name it bears: Jiro Horikoshi, the aeronautical engineer who shaped the Mistubishi A6M Zero, iconic aircraft used by the Japanese Imperial Navy during the Second World War.

However, the character is also a tribute to Tatsuo Hori. Literate and poet who lived in the first half of the twentieth century, afflicted with tuberculosis, he wrote several works and novels, including Kaze tachinu, set in a mountain sanatorium in Nagano, Japan. The title, Japanese expression for "The wind is rising", is a direct homage to the French poet Paul Valéry, and to his Le cimitière marin, from which the famous verse "Le vent se lève, il faut tenter de vivre"/"The wind rises, you have to try to live", so dear to the characters of the feature film.

Finally, in the young Jiro there is also a bit of the same Hayao Miyazaki, of his love for what can hover in heaven, of his dedication to work, of his will to achieve something great. The same ambition that, at the dawn of the history of Studio Ghibli, prompted him to suggest baptizing the new adventure with the name "Ghibli", term that indicates both a wind and an aircraft of the Second World War created by the Italian company Caproni.

The dream, the history

Unlike most Miyazaki films, The wind rises it is deeply rooted within a precise temporal and geographical framework. For the entire feature, the gait of History will almost represent a character with a life of his own, a key element in the development of the work and a constant element of reflection.

Jiro is a child who dreams of becoming an airplane pilot. Soon, however, he will understand that this path is impassable for him due to a strong myopia. Tormented and frightened by this discovery, the protagonist will find the answer to his fears in a dream. In a dreamlike dimension, Jiro will manage to dialogue with the aeronautical engineer Giovanni Caproni, which will confide to him that he cannot pilot absolutely anything, but that this does not prevent him from giving shape to splendid mechanical creations ready to sail the skies. From this moment on, Jiro's life will flow in front of us in a fluid way, in a placid river of sequences thanks to which we will live the salient moments of the life of the boy, the young man and the man.

Having become an engineer, the protagonist will gradually see his dream come true: build an innovative aircraft, capable of riding and taming the wind. Employed at one of the main airline companies in Japan, in the mid-thirties, he will find himself working on war aircraft specifically requested by the Imperial Navy. A circumstance that will take him several times to confront Caproni, in dreamlike visual sequences full of charm and drama, during which the Italian colleague will remind him that "Airplanes are neither war tools nor a means of commercial profit. Airplanes are a splendid dream: the designer is the one who gives shape to the dream".

The universe of The wind rises he lives in a continuous internal conflict, divided between the reality of oppression and violence that anticipated the explosion of the Second World War and the visceral desire of the protagonist to freely pursue his creative realization.

Jiro will not abandon his dream despite the purpose for which his aircraft are intended, but this does not mean that the reality of the war does not find space within the reflection proposed by the film. In reverse, History is constantly present and it is clear in its drama, but its unfolding is not what Miyazaki wants to tell in The wind rises.

In the feature film you breathe the drama that is about to hit Europe and the whole world, but its flow is spontaneous, protagonist of unspoken, attitudes, brief hints, never didactic or didactic. To remember the omens that accumulate dark on the horizon of history is above all the character of Hans Castorp: namesake of the protagonist de The enchanted mountain by Thomas Mann, the latter is a German opponent of Hitler's regime, as well as a critic of the aggressive foreign policy implemented by the Rising Sun.

These are his words that weigh like boulders: "For having made war on China, we forget. We forgot to have created Manciukuò. Forgetting to leave the League of Nations. Of forgetting the world, one forgets. Japan will break out. Germany will also break out".

The love

The wind riseshowever, it is not only a reflection on the contrast between creative freedom and the dictates imposed by an increasingly blind and violent policy. Miyazaki's film is also a poignant love story, painted with a certain delicacy that gives it incredibly deep tones.

The meeting between Jiro and Nahoko is an inevitable appointment with fate, to which the two respond in 1923, when in Japan the earth trembles devastated by the shocks of the Great Earthquake of Kanto. A sequence with an extraordinary visual and emotional impact, in which the violent phenomenon is almost a living being and its every breath a breath of death that disperses around it.

The fury of the earth and, shortly after, also that of the fire that blazes from the fires that devour the neighborhoods of Tokyo, will lead Jiro to help the young girl Nahoko and the woman who accompanies her. After bringing the girl to her home, the young man will leave without even introducing himself. Years later, it will be the explosion of a downpour and the flow of the wind that make them reunite, as if they were the four elements in person to desire the union between these two souls.

Their love, however, is marred by Nahoko's critical condition, suffering from tuberculosis. Initially, the young woman will agree to go to a mountain sanatorium to seek healing, but the distance from Jiro will become increasingly difficult, until she is pushed to flee to reach him. Staying together resigning to fate and trying to enjoy the time that remains or persevering in search of a faint chance of recovery and agreeing to part again? This is the tragic question that runs through their lives and whose answer will lead the two to share absolutely precious and indissoluble moments, before an inevitable end.

The doubt

The constant complexity of the themes staged by The wind rises it does not fade in the end, which comes suddenly and unappealable, bringing with it the sudden explosion of the Second World War. Surrounded by the remains of the precious Mitsubishi A6M Zero, Jiro is lost. None of the aircraft ever returned from the conflict and now, testifying to the destructive madness of the human being, only their cold and empty sheets remain to surround their creator.

Once this heath of silent pain has been overcome, the Japanese boy, now made man, reaches Caproni one last time, to exchange a few but fundamental lines of dialogue with the latter:

"– This is the prairie where we first met, huh?

– This is the realm of our dreams.

– I was wondering if it wasn't Hell.

– It's a little different, but it could be almost the same."

Now that he has lost everything, the protagonist is no longer certain of anything, not even of the need to see his life continue. But waiting for him in this dreamlike sequence is Nahoko himself, who in the realm of dreams can make one last heartfelt appeal to him: to continue living. The girl turned wind blew on the existence of Jiro, pushing him to persevere at all costs in his search for aerodynamic perfection. But now that History has witnessed the horrors of the war, now that his beloved has disappeared, after all, was it really worth it? This is the question that Hayao Miyazaki addresses to the public, giving the viewer the timeless gift of an atrocious existential question.