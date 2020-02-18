Entertainment

The White Clouds manga by Hisae Iwaoka is about to reach Italian soil

February 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Through a recently published official press release, BAO Publishing has announced to its public the imminent arrival in Italy of a new work that will become part of the Aiken line and entitled White clouds, a self-contained manga that materialized thanks to the work of Hisae Iwaoka.

In case you don't know him, White clouds is identified as a collection of short stories with a distinctly dreamlike atmosphere, between surreal, moving and dedicated stories dedicated to the loss of loved ones, all giving ample outlet to the feelings that everyone has experienced at least once. A girl who failed to greet her missing schoolmate, a grandfather who clung to the memory of his wife taking care of their dog, a couple who returns to the place where they fell in love for the first time, these are some of the protagonists who they will narrate their experiences page by page.

The manga represented the debut of Hisae Iwaoka, best known for making the Dosei Mansion series and the Biscuit flowers volume. According to what has been revealed, Nuvole bianchi – which is made up of a total of fourteen stories – will be made available in Italian bookstores and comics shops from 27 February 2020.

Speaking of new works arriving on Italian soil, a new trailer for the animated film Hello World has been officially released, which will arrive in our cinemas in March. Finally, over the past few hours it has been unveiled when the Senryu Shoujo manga comes to an end.

