 The What If team…? continue working remotely on the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Work on the animated series "What If …?" from Marvel Studios to Disney + continues to perform despite the widespread slowdown in the industry. Being a series that does not require filming, much can be done remotely as the animation director of the series has explained, Stephan Franck.

It was practically overnight in California that most jobs were banned when the governor issued an order to stay home on March 19, forcing work in the film and television industry to pause.

It all happened literally in a matter of days. Unfortunately I'm also hearing of some projects in development or with more distant release dates that have been put on hold, but quite a few people in animation are still working from the safety of their home, which we all appreciate. I usually share my day between my studio and Disney's for newspapers and reviews, but now we do everything remotely. From what I hear in the city, animation has been able to keep shows in production with everyone working safely from home. Congratulations to the studios for taking the quick turn to work remotely.

They try to extract some detail about the series, they have asked him what he can say about the series, but he has closed in band.

I can't really say much about the series or the S.H.I.E.L.D. they will come and take me. What I can tell you is that the team's level of talent and passion is off the charts and that I'm having a lot of fun.

Yes Franck commented that he had the opportunity to reread “a lot” of the classic comics "What If …" Marvel to prepare the animated series, but declined to specify which comics it has reread "Because I know that people will try to read clues in what I say".

This series takes a lot of advanced work. In fact, in December last year, Kevin Feige already said that they were working on the second season of the series, although it is also true that animation usually takes a long time to develop.

The first season will have a total of ten episodes and will premiere in the summer of 2021 on the streaming platform. The first episode will ask, "What if Peggy Carter got the powers of the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers was still skinny but given him superpowered armor designed by Howard Stark?" Each chapter will thus make a turn on events seen in the UCM films. As narrator of the chapters we will have the Vigilante, voiced by Jeffrey Wright in the original version.

Via information | Newsarama